UVA cancels Saturday football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina.

The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team were killed in a shooting.

“A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time,” UVA said in a news release.

This is a developing story.

