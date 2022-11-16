Angel Tree
UVA cancels Saturday football game

The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team were killed in a...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina.

The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team were killed in a shooting.

“A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time,” UVA said in a news release.

This is a developing story.

