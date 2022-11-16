Angel Tree
Richmond police looking for parents after finding boy at apartment complex

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found walking...
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found walking in the St. John’s Woods apartment complex.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found Tuesday afternoon walking in the St. John’s Woods apartment complex.

“The black male child appears to be approximately 4 years old, and he was only wearing underwear when he was found,” police said in a news release on Wednesday. “He was transported to a local hospital for a precautionary medical assessment.”

The boy was found just after 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Elgin Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to call:

  • Division of Emergency Communications at 804-646-5100
  • Virginia Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 800-552-7096 (during non-business hours),
  • Richmond Social Services at 804-646-7096 (during business hours) or 
  • Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

