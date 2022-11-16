Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition.

“We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain so we really want to be able to give people the green light to go ahead as quickly as possible,” said Kevin Vonck, Richmond Director for Department of Planning and Review.

Those projects are able to get underway way now that the city’s planning and review department has worked through a massive pile of backlogged permit applications.

City hall says it had an application backlog peak in mid-January of nearly 1,200 applications needing review. Now that’s down to less than 100 most weeks.

Prior to improvements, permits in Richmond could take anywhere between 45 days and 2 months due to staffing issues. Now it’s no more than five business days.

“I think the city had made excellent strides in really rethinking and reshaping the way that the permitting process is done,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

Director Vonck says in recent years, they’ve worked to become fully staffed, outsourcing some of the permit review and have new protocols in place to make sure those permits are reviewed in a timely manner.

“We really want people to make it easy to invest here. So to invest in their homes, to invest in businesses and you know time us money,” said Vonck.

Director Vonck says a majority of permit applications come from individual homeowners or contractors.

Permits are needed in Richmond for plumbing, electrical and gas projects among others. The city allowed permit applications to be submitted online during the pandemic.

“Permitting is one of those core operational services that a city provides and it is so critical to the economic development and revitalization of Richmond,” said Councilor Lynch.

The city is also looking at its software for online applications and to be able to take one over the phone.

