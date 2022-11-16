Remembering Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean: “They were so lovable and respectful”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - While we try to make sense of this tragic event at the University of Virginia, the victims remain at the forefront of hearts and minds.

We continue to honor the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.

Many are also praying for the recovery of their teammate, Mike Hollins, who remains in critical condition.

“They just all were so close. Him and Mike, him and D’Sean, him and Lavel, they all just had a bond,” UVA Football parent Latisha Wicks said.

Latisha Wicks has a son, Dontayvion Wicks, that plays on the team and is close friends with all the victims. He was nowhere near the shooting when it happened, but the news was still hard to hear for his family at home.

“I don’t know. I just have no words. It’s heart-shattering, heartbreaking,” Latisha Wicks said through tears. “My heart goes out to their parents, to their families. Just get a call like that saying that your child is no longer here, they’re lifeless.”

As the initial shock settles, the heartache builds the emotional scars are on full display, especially for those who knew these young men best.

“They were so lovable and respectful and just had a bright future,” Wicks said.

Over the last 24 hours, there’s been an outpouring of grief over the loss of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.

“He was much more than a football player. He was an amazing studio artist, he loved anime, he loved to cook, and was one of the most loyal people you could ever meet,” UVA student Zoe Tran said about D’Sean Perry.

Tran was overwhelmed with emotion talking to WUSA9 about her good friend D’Sean.

“He was very reserved, but I think it was because he saved all of his love for those who were close to him,” she said.

His high school, Gulliver Prep in Florida, is now honoring his life and legacy.

“This loss is felt very deeply and very personally by so many in our community because of the incredible young man D’Sean was,” Gulliver Prep President Cliff King said. “It’s a loss that will be felt very much in our community.”

Devin Chandler is described as a guy who was impossible not to love.

“Every day he brought an energy and exuberance about him to practice, to school, and everything that he did,” his former high school coach Matthew Jenkins said.

His high school football coach and teammates back home in North Carolina are now left to grapple with the loss.

“I haven’t had anybody that close to me die yet,” Chandler’s former teammate Tad Hudson said. “He was a brother, and we fought hard on the same team together. It is tough.”

Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carlina, is remembered as a standup kid who served as a role model.

“He never would tell anybody no. If somebody wanted to work with him on something, he’d do it. If you ask him to help...yup, gotcha,” his former high school coach Keith Lowman said. “He just did everything right and it’s tough when someone like that gets taken from you.”

His father Lavel Davis Sr. posted publicly on Facebook in agony. “Lord please help me,” he said.

Those raw emotions were felt by all who knew and loved these victims.

Mike Hollins, one of the survivors, underwent a second surgery Tuesday morning. Hollin’s family later confirmed to WAFB he is still in the ICU but he is doing well after his procedure.

A source close to the family said there is no major long-term damage.

According to a spokesman for the hospital, one of the shooting victims they are treating is being discharged from the medical center today (Tuesday, Nov. 15) while the other patient is in serious condition. He did not disclose which patient Hollins is.

