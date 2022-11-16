Angel Tree
Petersburg man dies after being struck by van

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man from Petersburg was walking east toward Hopewell when he was struck by a white Ford Econovan traveling in the same direction on Oaklawn Boulevard, according to police.

The man died at the scene. Police will release his identity once his family is notified.

The driver of the van, a 58-year-old man from Sutherland was not hurt.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-733-2773.

