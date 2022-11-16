News to Know for Nov. 16: UVA shooting suspect in court; Trump announces run for president; Rosie’s, Colonial Downs sold to Churchill Downs Inc.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday!

UVA Shooting Suspect Due in Court

The suspect at the center of the deadly shooting that killed three student-athletes and injured two others is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder. He’s also charged with two counts of malicious wounding for the other victims shot on the bus who managed to survive - Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins.

UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said the university’s threat assessment team had investigated Christopher Jones Jr. for possessing a firearm as early as September.

In a statement, university officials say they spoke with Jones’ roommate, who said he never saw Jones with a weapon. However, the university soon discovered that Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in 2021.

Throughout the investigation, Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with university officials looking for additional information about the claims that he had a firearm about his failure to disclose the previous misdemeanor conviction.

On Oct. 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action, but school officials admitted the report was never submitted to the University Judiciary Committee.

After a delay in paperwork pushing back his court appearance, Jones is expected to appear in Albemarle District Court at 9 a.m.

A Grieving Community Honors the Victims

Flowers and hand-written notes border the gates of Scott Stadium, as the UVA campus community is coming to terms over what happened.

The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on Sunday evening. (Source;UVA | UVA)

Governor Glenn Youngkin also paid his respects by laying a bouquet of flowers at the Scott Stadium memorial.

“It’s a moment of us to recognize that families are going to need to be supported. It’s just horrific,” Youngkin said.

Fighting back the tears, Youngkin says this tragedy is beyond anything a parent could possibly imagine.

Former President Trump Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former president Donald Trump announced his third white house bid on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his hat into the 2024 Presidential Election.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach in front of a group of supporters last night.

Trump vowed to use his bid for the White House as a way to unite the country.

Man Shot to Death at Henrico Motel

38-year-old Ronnie Sneed was found shot to death early Tuesday morning at a motel on Williamsburg Road near the Richmond Airport.

Police are trying to figure out what happened, and say witnesses saw several people running away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Rosie’s, Colonial Downs Sold to Churchill Downs Inc.

A man plays on one of the hundreds of machines at Rosie's on Saturday afternoon. (Will Thomas)

It was purchased by Churchill Downs Inc. - the same company behind the Kentucky Derby.

The company also picked up properties in New York and Iowa as part of the $2.75 billion deal.

The transaction also gives Churchill Downs the right to develop up to five additional venues in Virginia and remain in partnership with Urban One to possibly develop a casino in Richmond.

Morning Clouds Turn into Sunshine!

Temperatures rebound a little today, then it’s cold and dry.

Highs will be in the mid-50s.

