Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Musk gives Twitter workers deadline to decide job fate

FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter said Tuesday,...
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter said Tuesday, Nov. 8, that it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and wants employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email the new owner sent to Twitter workers.

Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore” to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0″ and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

Musk said Twitter will be much more engineering-driven, with employees who write “great code” comprising the majority of the team.

The billionaire, who completed the $44 billion takeover of the San Francisco company in late October, has already fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and is moving to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs.

Musk asked workers to click yes on a link provided in the email if they want to be part of the “new Twitter.” He said that employees had until 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday to reply to the link. Employees who don’t reply by that time will receive three months of severance, according to the email.

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful,” Musk wrote.

Twitter begins mass layoffs as the company sees major corporations pause their advertising. (CNN/Pool/Baron Capital/TWITTER/@ELONMUSK)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
‘Three beautiful, young human beings’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Jeffery Brooks was originally charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI for the fatal...
18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico

Latest News

Petersburg man dies after being struck by van
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA cancels upcoming game in wake of shooting that killed 3
Bentley Stancil
Amber Alert in effect for missing North Carolina boy believed to be abducted
The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team were killed in a...
UVA cancels Saturday football game
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery