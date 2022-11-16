Angel Tree
Henrico auto repair shop manager helps man living in his car

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Usually, taking your car into the shop is never fun and it usually comes with a hefty price tag but the service manager at one Henrico repair shop did everything he could to help a man in need.

Eric Turner, manager of Wallace Automotive, did everything he could to help a man in need. Not just by trying to fix his car for a reasonable price, but also by giving him a safe place to sleep while he was houseless.

It’s why Turner was nominated for this week’s Acts of Kindness.

