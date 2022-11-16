Angel Tree
Dr. Mark Miller wins Chesterfield Board of Supervisors seat

Democrat Dr. Mark Miller was sworn in as the Midlothian District representative on Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - After a tight election race, Democrat Dr. Mark Miller has been chosen to fill a vacant seat for the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.

On Wednesday, Miller was sworn in as the new Midlothian District representative defeating Republican Jennifer McNinch.

Miller is filling a seat vacated by Leslie Haley, who stepped down earlier this year to take a job at the Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office. Tara Carroll was picked in late June to hold the seat on an interim basis.

“I am blessed and honored to serve my community in the best way I am able,” Miller said, “to ensure that our children are attending the best schools and taught by the best teachers, that our first responders have the supports they need to help us when we need it, that our roads can handle the traffic as we—as a community—grow and become what I hope will be and continue to be an outstanding place to raise a family and live our lives.”

Miller, along with the four other members of the Board of Supervisors will be up for reelection next fall.

