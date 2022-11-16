Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Charlottesville company creating a new kind of birth control for men

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week, Contraline announced its success in implanting its new male contraceptive, which is called Adam.

Four men have taken part in the proof-of-contraceptive trial at the Epworth Freemasons Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

“We’re working on the first male contraceptive that is long lasting, nonhormonal, and reversible. Think of it as kind of like an IUD for men, and basically, it’s a hydrogel that we implant into the vas deferens, which are a pair of tubes that transfer sperm. That blocked sperm lasts for years, but it’s also reversible,” Contraline Co-founder and CEO Kevin Eisenfrats said.

The company hopes to start larger clinical trials in the US to seek approval from the FDA in late 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
‘Three beautiful, young human beings’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending...
‘I’m looked at as a dollar sign’: Richmond averaging 1,300 eviction filings per month

Latest News

RHHD will continue to offer more monkeypox vaccination opportunities in our clinics and at...
RHHD now offering walk-up clinics for monkeypox vaccinations
RHHD now offering walk-up clinics for monkeypox vaccinations
Doctors say that when you lose or gain an hour, you’re playing with your body’s clock, which...
Hello darkness: Changing of clocks can impact your body
Halloween Candy
UVA Doctors not concerned over poisoned Halloween candy, do have concerns about THC edibles