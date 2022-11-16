Charlottesville company creating a new kind of birth control for men

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week, Contraline announced its success in implanting its new male contraceptive, which is called Adam.

Four men have taken part in the proof-of-contraceptive trial at the Epworth Freemasons Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

“We’re working on the first male contraceptive that is long lasting, nonhormonal, and reversible. Think of it as kind of like an IUD for men, and basically, it’s a hydrogel that we implant into the vas deferens, which are a pair of tubes that transfer sperm. That blocked sperm lasts for years, but it’s also reversible,” Contraline Co-founder and CEO Kevin Eisenfrats said.

The company hopes to start larger clinical trials in the US to seek approval from the FDA in late 2023.

