Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Bridgewater College announces new undergrad engineering major

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The addition of a new major aims to have more Bridgewater College students career-ready upon graduation.

Engineering has been one of the top four career objectives of admitted students over the past few years, which sparked the college to rework its applied physics curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering. This will give students the skills they need to be successful in the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering, and automotive design.

“We’ve had an applied physics major for years, but gaining access to careers was a little more difficult than it should be,” Dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Professor of Physics Dr. Philip Spickler said. “We pulled together a committee of alumni who are practicing engineers and they gave us some ideas on how to improve the major. We think this will make careers in engineering more accessible.”

Dr. Spickler hopes to have about 50 students in the engineering major.

“We hope to be able to do some design, fabrication, things that first year let students know exactly what is engineering,” he said. “We want to design a program where the first year they get to think like an engineer and get to understand what it means to be a practicing engineer.”

Engineering degrees are incredibly popular and “don’t go out of style,” Dr. Spickler said. He thinks the major will bring opportunities for students in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, and beyond.

“An engineering degree is not something that many schools our size have done. There’s probably a handful of schools,” Dr. Spickler said.

Pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in summer 2023, BC will officially launch the engineering major in the fall of 2023, with its first cohort graduating in 2027.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
‘Three beautiful, young human beings’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Jeffery Brooks was originally charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI for the fatal...
18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico

Latest News

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found walking...
Richmond police looking for parents after finding boy at apartment complex
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims
Democrat Dr. Mark Miller was sworn in as the Midlothian District representative on Wednesday.
Dr. Mark Miller wins Chesterfield Board of Supervisors seat
Petersburg man dies after being struck by van
The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team were killed in a...
UVA cancels Saturday football game