2 confirmed tornadoes from last Friday’s severe storms in central VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 16 tornado warnings issued last Friday across central VA during the late morning and into the afternoon, damage survey teams with the National Weather Service confirm 2 tornadoes.

Both tornadoes were EF-0′s.

The first tornado report coming out of northern King and Queen county and tracked north into Caroline county. The path stretched 2.8 miles.

Uprooted trees, broken tree limbs, several outbuildings were heavily damaged, 1 silo and 3 tractors also damaged (NWS)

The National Weather Service reports that the tornado tracked north along North Root Swamp Road and uprooted trees and snapped tree limbs. The tornado struck a farm in Tignor in Caroline county at the intersection of Sparta Road and Tignor Road. Several outbuildings were heavily damaged and one silo was damaged along with 3 tractors. The tornado dissipated just north of the farm.

The second confirmed EF-0 tornado was out of Dinwiddie county:

Snapped cedar tree and broken limbs reported from NWS survey teams (NWS)

Peak winds were 50-55mph. Survey teams with the National Weather Service found a snapped cedar tree and broken limbs along Ridge Road just south of Route 40. Much of the area is highly wooded and inaccessible.

A look from Friday afternoon in southern Dinwiddie county where Austin Evans shared this video of a funnel cloud from the tornado warned storm:

Funnel cloud in southern Dinwiddie county this afternoon! Thanks for sharing, Austin Evans! #vawx @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/7pRt2qLnR5 — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) November 11, 2022

