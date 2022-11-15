Angel Tree
Youngkin among many to pay respects at Scott Stadium Memorial

Flowers and hand-written notes border the gates of Scott Stadium, as the UVA campus community is coming to terms over what happened.(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Flowers and hand-written notes border the gates of Scott Stadium in memory of the three students whose lives were lost in Sunday’s deadly shooting.

First-year student Lucia Gabel was among the dozens who came to pay their respects.

“I just wanted to let them know that we’re all thinking of them right now,” Gabel said.“It’s a good moment to just kind of feel connected to them, just sort of reflect on how thankful that we have to be for everything we have in life, and just thankful, I’m just really thankful for my safety.”

Gabel says grief is being felt throughout the UVA community, even among those who didn’t know the victims personally.

“I’ve been lucky in my life that I haven’t honestly lost that many people close to me, so that feeling of grief is something new, especially for people that you didn’t even know is a strange feeling,” Gabel said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also paid his respects by laying a bouquet of flowers at the Scott Stadium memorial.

“It’s a moment of us to recognize that families are going to need to be supported. It’s just horrific,” Youngkin said.

Fighting back the tears, Youngkin says this tragedy is beyond anything a parent could possibly imagine.

“The first lady and I, our hearts are just broken for these families,” Youngkin said. “There’s nothing that can be said, nothing that can be done, to bring them any kind of comfort today, so this is a moment for us to come together to support them. Pray for them and recognize as a community. This is a chance for us to come together and grieve.”

Youngkin also thanked law enforcement for their work the last few days.

As the community continues to process this incredible loss, Gabel says she and others will also have to learn how to heal.

“Getting over something tragic like this is just hard, but it also really makes you realize what you have,” Gabel said.

