Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Watch live: ‘My heart is hurting’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of Virginia football players were killed in a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(WWBT photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday that losing three players in a shooting Sunday “feels like a nightmare.”

“My heart is hurting right now,” he said at a news conference alongside athletic director Carla Williams

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE:

“I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up,” Elliott said.

He said the team is finding ways to celebrate the lives of linebacker D’Sean Perry, wide receiver Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

Two other people were also injured in the incident. Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery on Tuesday. There’s currently no information on the other person who was hurt.

UVA is scheduled to play Coastal Carolina this weekend, but a decision about whether to play or not has not been made.

“That will be a discussion between coach and the team,” Williams said. “We’ll make a decision soon”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
‘Wonderful, magnetic people’: UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending...
‘I’m looked at as a dollar sign’: Richmond averaging 1,300 eviction filings per month
Riders can be picked up from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) community...
Van program to offer free rides to work for low income residents