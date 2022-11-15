Watch live: ‘My heart is hurting’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday that losing three players in a shooting Sunday “feels like a nightmare.”

“My heart is hurting right now,” he said at a news conference alongside athletic director Carla Williams

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE:

“I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up,” Elliott said.

He said the team is finding ways to celebrate the lives of linebacker D’Sean Perry, wide receiver Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

Two other people were also injured in the incident. Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery on Tuesday. There’s currently no information on the other person who was hurt.

UVA is scheduled to play Coastal Carolina this weekend, but a decision about whether to play or not has not been made.

“That will be a discussion between coach and the team,” Williams said. “We’ll make a decision soon”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

