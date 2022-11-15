Virginia War Memorial announces 2022 Veterans day essay contest winners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial has announced winners for their Veterans day student essay contest.

Winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

Mason Bibby, an eighth-grade student who attends North Cross School in Roanoke and Katie Wittenbraker, a sophomore student who attends Monacan High School in Chesterfield were both able to walk away with a prize package presented by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

The contest was open to all middle and high school-aged students throughout Virginia. The essay topic for this year’s contest was “A Virginian who served in the United States Military during the Vietnam War who inspires me.”

Contest winners were able to read their winning essays during the Veterans day Ceremony and the students were recognized by Governor Glenn Youngkin, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, and Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.

“We join with all our fellow Virginians in congratulating Katie and Mason on their winning entries in our 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest and also congratulate all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that took the time to write essays and participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director.

Winning essays will be posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website, to read more click here.

