Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia tightens landfill rules

A trash collection container at the Maplewood (Amelia) Landfill in Jetersville.
A trash collection container at the Maplewood (Amelia) Landfill in Jetersville.(Charlie Paullin & Virginia Mercury)
By Charlie Paullin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills.

This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions, and additional groundwater monitoring.

Kathryn Perszyk, a division director with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in a release said the changes “strengthen waste management practices to be more protective of human health and the environment while increasing certainty for the regulated community.”

But the citizen group Virginians for Conservation and Community Rights, an organization that emerged out of local opposition to the proposed Green Ridge landfill in Cumberland County, says the regulations still fail to protect the environment and surrounding communities, particularly when it comes to groundwater contamination. Especially concerning to the group is a continued lack of protection for private wells that lie near landfills.

“We are very disappointed because it didn’t address any of the concerns that we have,” said Victoria Ronnau, executive director of the VCCR.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
‘Wonderful, magnetic people’: UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery
Support Richmond youth ages16-24 who are aging out or have recently aged out of the foster care...
Fostering Hope RVA hosts donation drive for aging foster children
Officers were called to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning.
Man found dead in Henrico’s east end
As part of a $2.75 billion deal, Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, and all six Rosie’s...
Colonial Downs, Rosie’s sold to Kentucky Derby owner for over $2 billion