Van program to offer free rides to work for low income residents

Riders can be picked up from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) community hubs.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Low-income residents will begin to receive free transportation to employment and education hot spots around the city of Richmond.

Beginning immediately, the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility (OETM) will team up with Community Transportation inc., a local business that provides job placement and transportation services, to provide free rides to TANF-eligible individuals.

Announced Monday, Nov. 14, OETM will work through a Virginia Transit Association grant to pay for all TANF-eligible riders who enroll in the program. A total of $279,000 was dedicated to the program, making funds available for the remainder of this year, and leaving opportunities to expand the program for years to come.

The program is geared toward eliminating transportation barriers that prevent low-income residents from accessing opportunities.

Riders can be picked up from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) community hubs and stops will be made at employment centers, education institutions, and daycare drop-offs within the city.

To find out more information or to join the program click here.

