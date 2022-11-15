UVA shooting suspect to appear in court Tuesday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players, and injuring two others will face a judge on Tuesday.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is currently being held in the Henrico County Jail on three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Jones is a current UVA student and former UVA football player who grew up in the Richmond area. He was arrested about 12 hours after the shooting in eastern Henrico - not far from where he grew up.

At a press conference Monday, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo revealed that someone had reported jones for allegedly making a comment about having a gun to the university’s threat assessment team, just two months ago.

Ultimately, no weapon was found.

It was then discovered that Jones had a prior criminal incident from February of 2021, over a concealed weapons violation.

He will be video called into Albemarle Court for an arraignment hearing.

