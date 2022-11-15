UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting.

UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition.

Authorities had stated on Monday that one person was in good condition, while the other was critical.

It has been reported that Mike Hollins, a UVA football player, had undergone surgery and is recovering.

The other victim has not been publicly identified.

