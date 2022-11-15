Angel Tree
Tuesday Forecast: A steady cold rain arrives late in the day

Cloudy and chilly, with a soaking 1/2 to 1 inch late in the day
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COLD is the story for the next week with a soaking rain arriving late today.

Tuesday: Overcast with rain. A batch of light midday rain, with heavier and steadier rain during the late afternoon through the evening. Total rainfall 1/2 to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Low 40s or upper 30s in northern and western counties. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Wednesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Turning partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s

FIRST ALERT: A slow warming trend has Thanksgiving looking around average. With highs near 60 and no rain expected next Thursday.

