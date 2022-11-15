TSA finds knife inside laptop at Richmond International

Angel Tree
The Williamsburg man was stopped by TSA agents at Richmond International after they detected a double-bladed knife inside his laptop.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Williamsburg man was stopped by TSA officials at Richmond International Airport last Friday after they found a knife hidden inside the traveler’s laptop.

On Nov. 11, a TSA officer found what appeared to be a knife inside the man’s carry-on bag. At first, no knife was spotted as agents searched the bag until each carry-on item was separated and put through the X-ray machine again. The device indicated the knife was inside the computer, and a double-edged knife was found after disassembling the laptop. The weapon was concealed inside the “guts” of the computer.

The man initially claimed he had no idea a weapon was inside his laptop, but after the blade was revealed, he confirmed it was his.

TSA officials say the man now faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

