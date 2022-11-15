Thousands attend UVA vigil in memory of 3 students killed Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands sat in silence on the South Lawn at UVA Monday night to mourn the lives of three students who were shot and killed Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the drama building.

During a press conference on Monday, UVA’s president James Ryan confirmed the shooting victims were football team members.

D’Sean Perry, Junior, Linebacker, Miami, Florida

Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr., Junior, Wide Receiver, Dorchester, S.C.

Devin Chandler, Junior, Wide Reciever, Huntersville, N.C.

UVA officials said the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is a student at the university. During a press conference on Monday morning, officials announced that Jones was arrested.

As the shelter-in-place order was lifted Monday afternoon, students could be seen walking around campus in large groups to areas like Scott Stadium.

At Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, students placed flowers outside the North Gate on Monday (WWBT)

A place where the football team held a home game just days ago has now become a growing memorial of flowers and cards for all impacted by this loss.

Monday evening church service was held at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in honor of the three young men.

Later a vigil was organized on the South Lawn where thousands came to sit in silence and grieve together.

“It was just like we all felt like a community,” Daniel a third-year student at UVA, said. “Even like people I hadn’t met before we all just had a little moment together and yeah it just felt like we were all connected.”

Daniel said over the last 24 hours campus has not felt the same.

“It just felt like a different place, to be honest, everything was very cheery but today has been pretty different,” Daniel said.

UVA has set up a family and community assistance center to provide mental health services to the UVA community at 505 Edgemont Rd.

“I hope everyone is just able to find peace in their own way,” Daniel said.

Classes are canceled at UVA on Tuesday and flags around the Commonwealth have been asked to be placed at half-staff.

