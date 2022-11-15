Angel Tree
St. Andrews bridge now open in Petersburg

The new bridge is about four and a half feet wider with a cost of approximately $2 million...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - After 2 years of construction, the St. Andrews street bridge is now open.

The 1968 built bridge was closed for construction to make repairs at the end of 2020.

Repairs were originally said to be completed by early March 2022 however inspections revealed structural issues causing delays in reopening.

The bridge connects Crater Road in the Blandford area with Jefferson Street in the Poplar Lawn community.

The new repairs made the bridge four and a half feet wider to meet Virginia Department of Transportation standards and the cost of repairs accumulated to more than 1 million dollars.

