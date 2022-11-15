News to Know for Nov. 15: 3 UVA football players killed; Southside Speedway; Thanksgiving turkey shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Tuesday!

Tragedy at UVA

UVA Police say the shooting happened on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building.

The UVA community and the commonwealth are in mourning after losing three talented football players after a shooting on a charter bus.

Two others are in the hospital recovering from their injuries as the suspect remains behind bars in Henrico.

Police say fellow UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. opened fire on the bus with 25 people.

The university says students were returning from a field trip seeing a play in Washington D.C.

The university canceled all classes and formal activities for Nov. 15 in the wake of the shooting.

“Wonderful, Magnetic People”

The 22-year-old suspect is in custody was arrested not far from his family's home in Henrico.

UVA’s football team is left reeling in the wake of this tragedy that claimed the lives of three members of the team and injured two others.

D’Sean Perry was a junior linebacker from Miami, Florida. His teammates describe him on social media as a gentle giant—the embodiment of resilience and perseverance.

Lavel “Tyler” Davis, also a junior, was a star wide receiver from Ridgeville, South Carolina. He is described as someone who fiercely loved his family and friends. His passion for football ran deep, with many saying he had a shot at going to the NFL draft following this season.

Devin Chandler is also a junior wide receiver. He transferred to UVA from the University of Wisconsin last year. Friends today say they can’t believe someone so full of life is gone he was an unbelievably nice person who always had a massive smile on his face.

Head coach Tony Elliot released a statement saying “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates, and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon.”

Other players on the team are also trying to come to grips with what happened.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Set to be Arraigned

The suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is set to be in court today.

He is currently being held in the Henrico County Jail.

This morning he will be video-called into Albemarle Court for an arraignment hearing.

Jones is facing several charges - including three counts of second-degree murder.

He was arrested about 12 hours after the shooting in eastern Henrico - not far from where he grew up.

Jones’ father - says he spoke with his son about a month ago, and something seemed off about him.

Future of Southside Speedway

Racing could make a comeback at the Southside Speedway in Chesterfield.

The county has hired a longtime motorsports consultant to analyze the current state of the facilities off Genito Road.

They’ll determine how much work and money it would take to make it a viable racing venue.

You’ll remember - the Southside Speedway hosted stock-car racing for more than 60 years - before the pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 racing schedule.

The consulting firm is expected to present its findings at the board of supervisors meeting tomorrow.

Bird Flu and Inflation Causing Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23 percent more expensive compared to 2021.

That’s partly because of the bird flu which has decimated some farmers, as well as inflation.

As a result, shoppers are looking to secure their holiday turkeys much earlier than usual.

Overall, the typical Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost nearly 14 percent more than last year, but we can still expect a good crowd around the Thanksgiving table.

One survey shows that adults under the age of 32 plan to host around 10 guests this holiday.

Learn, Act, Share!

Today is America Recycles Day, and Central Virginia Waste Management Authority wants to encourage everyone to be mindful of their consumption habits, reduce waste and recycle properly.

They say doing this could bring economic benefits and protect natural resources.

Cold Rain Arrives Later Today!

Today is going to be an overcast day with rain arriving during the late afternoon through the evening.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

