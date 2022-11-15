Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man found dead near stairwell after Henrico shooting

Henrico Police responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a reported firearm violation.
Henrico Police responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a reported firearm violation.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Henrico.

Henrico police were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5500 block of Williamsburg road due to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man near a stairwell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to revive the man however he died at the scene from his injuries.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Ronnie James Snead of Henrico.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
‘Wonderful, magnetic people’: UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Jose D. Hernandez is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond
Cook Out restaurant shooting suspect arrested

Latest News

The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
Remembering Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean: “They were so lovable and respectful”
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims
"Three beautiful, young human beings" UVA Head Football Coach remembers UVA players
"Three beautiful, young human beings" UVA Head Football Coach remembers UVA players