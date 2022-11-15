Man found dead near stairwell after Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Henrico.

Henrico police were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5500 block of Williamsburg road due to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man near a stairwell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to revive the man however he died at the scene from his injuries.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Ronnie James Snead of Henrico.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

