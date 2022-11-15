Man found dead in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Henrico’s east end early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a firearms violation. When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there’s no threat to the public, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

