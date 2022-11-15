Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man accused of killing pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, police say

A pregnant woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross a street in Las Vegas on Nov. 3, police said. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A pregnant woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross a street in Las Vegas on Nov. 3, police said.

The driver accused of hitting her, identified as 37-year-old Oscar Pena, was arrested on hit-and-run and DUI charges in connection with the crash.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Pena has had five prior DUI arrests.

Nina Fauble, 22, entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis Blvd. that night, police said. She was hit by a 2010 Toyota Camry, and the car drove away, police said.

Shortly after the crash, the Toyota returned to the scene – this time, with Pena’s girlfriend in the driver’s seat. She told police her boyfriend was the driver in the hit-and-run crash.

Fauble, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police found Pena at a nearby residence. Pena admitted to drinking but denied being involved in the crash, an arrest report said. Later, Pena changed his story and said he drove away from the crash in a panic because of his previous DUI arrests, an arrest report said.

A records search by police showed that Pena has had five previous DUI arrests between 2010 and 2022.

Pena was denied bail, according to court records. His next court hearing is set for Dec. 13.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
‘Wonderful, magnetic people’: UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy clears first step to House speaker, but grind ahead
Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending...
‘I’m looked at as a dollar sign’: Richmond averaging 1,300 eviction filings per month