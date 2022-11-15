‘It doesn’t feel real’: UVA community shaken by tragic shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday night’s tragedy has left the UVA community shaken up on Monday.

Lights were off and doors were locked for businesses along the UVA corner until police caught the suspect and lifted the shelter in place.

UVA officials confirmed Monday that football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. One of the two people injured has been identified as former Baton Rouge athlete Mike Hollins, the identity of the second person injured has not been released.

Business owners and students tell NBC12 this is an incredible loss for the UVA community.

“I don’t know how to feel. It feels not real still. I think we all need a few days to process things. We owe that to the victims who died,” said second-year student Anna Girerd.

Girerd says, she and her friends were studying at the Graduate Hotel when her phone began buzzing out of control with UVA alerts.

“We didn’t know exactly what was happening,” Girerd said.

As police notified the community to seek shelter due to an active shooter on the run, Girard and her peers were too afraid to return to their dorms so they all chipped in for a hotel room.

“We had a lot of students come in last night wanting rooms and of course our rates are higher, but we lowered our rates, so we can get the students in here at something they can afford,” The Graduate’s General Manager Sheldon Johnson said.

Johnson says they cut room rates from over $300 down to around $150 so students had somewhere safe to stay.

Johnson says dozens of students bunkered down overnight as they waited for police to catch the suspect.

“I was scared, but once they locked the doors I felt safe, so I think they did a pretty good job,” Girerd said.

Now a community forever changed, as they mourn the incredible loss of three of their own football stars.

“I can’t even imagine. It has really put things into perspective for us,” said Girerd. Some things can change so quickly. I know the people on the bus did not expect that to happen.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.