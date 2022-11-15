Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order for Tuesday in honor of UVA tragedy

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7 photo)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community.

According to the Office of the Governor, all flags are to be “flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting, their families, and the Charlottesville community.”

This is to go into effect at sunrise and remain until sunset on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
‘Wonderful, magnetic people’: UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Joplin Avenue.
Richmond Police investigating after man found dead

Latest News

Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
The community sat in silence for close to an hour to mourn the lives lost and those still...
Thousands attend UVA vigil in memory of 3 students killed Sunday
A vigil was organized on the South Lawn where thousands came to sit in silence and grieve...
Thousands attend UVA vigil in memory of 3 students killed Sunday
MUSSEL POPULATION
James River and Chesapeake Bay Foundation partner up to save mussel populations