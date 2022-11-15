Fostering Hope RVA hosts donation drive for aging foster children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fostering Hope RVA is hosting a “Secure the Bag” donation event for local foster kids who are aging out of or recently aged out of the foster care system.

Since January 2021, more than 5,000 foster children entered Virginia’s foster care system. At least 40% of former foster care youth end up homeless within 18 months after leaving care, according to Fostering Hope RVA.

The nonprofit is hoping to make a change by accepting donations through Friday, Nov. 18.

A list of acceptable donations includes:

Hard Shell Rolling or Spinner Luggage

Wheeled Duffle Bag

Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softener

Lysol or Clorox Disinfectant or Wipes

Liquid Dish Soap

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Non-stick Pots and Pans Set

Grocery and or Gas gift cards

Donations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Gateway Plaza lobby at 800 E Canal St.

Donors can also sponsor a youth by donating $500 to Fostering Hope’s Secure the Bag event or through the Next Level Summer camp program.

For more information or to donate online click here.

The Secure the Bag event is sponsored by McGuire Woods, Towne Bank, LandCare, and Northridge Captial.

