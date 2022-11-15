Angel Tree
Colonial Downs, Rosie's sold to Kentucky Derby owner for over $2 billion

As part of a $2.75 billion deal, Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, and all six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations in Virginia have now been sold to Churchill Downs.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of the Kentucky Derby will now take ownership of a popular racetrack and gaming emporium in Virginia.

As part of a $2.75 billion deal, Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, and all six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations in Virginia have now been sold to Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs acquired the assets of the company that owns Colonial Downs and Rosie’s, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC in Virginia, New York, and the operations of a casino property in Sioux City, Ia.

“Today marks a significant moment in the evolution of Churchill Downs Incorporated,” said Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of CDI. “This transaction meaningfully expands our geographic footprint to Iowa, New York, and Virginia, introducing a very unique set of assets and attractive organic growth opportunities to our company. We are excited to welcome the teams from each of these well-established properties into Churchill Downs Incorporated.”

For more information, click here.

