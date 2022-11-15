Ashland holiday parade to impact traffic over the weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland holiday parade will take place this weekend impacting main roads in Ashland.

The Ashland police department would like to remind motorists that Route 54 and Henry street will be closed due to the holiday parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov 20.

Roads affected include Thompson Street/Route 54 from Medical Drive to Henry Street, Hanover Avenue between Lee Street and Duncan Street and Henry Street between Route 54 and Archie Canon Drive.

Connected streets will also be impacted therefore motorists are asked to use Ashcake road as an alternate route.

The entire length of Henry Street from England Street to Archie Cannon Drive will be closed.

Vehicles parked on Henry street will need to be moved by 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 due to leaf removal starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Towing will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 which will strictly be enforced by the Ashland Police department.

