Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico

Jeffery Brooks was originally charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI for the fatal...
Jeffery Brooks was originally charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI for the fatal Aug. 13 crash.(Henrico County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing new charges in connection to a crash that killed a bicyclist in Henrico over the summer.

Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane.

According to police, two bicyclists were riding alongside a Ford Explorer traveling south on Osborne near the entrance to the Village at Osborne Landing.

Carla Holland, 49, of Richmond was taken to the hospital where she later died. The second bicyclist, Natalie Rainer was taken to the hospital and is now at home recovering from her injuries.

Both were wearing protective cycling equipment at the time of the crash.

Jeffery Brooks of Richmond was originally charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI. After a thorough investigation, Brooks was indicted on Nov. 14, on the following charges:

  • Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter
  • DUI Maiming
  • DUI 1st Offense
  • Causing Serious Injury/Death to a Vulnerable Road User (x2)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
‘Wonderful, magnetic people’: UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
A pair of handcuffs.
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
Support Richmond youth ages16-24 who are aging out or have recently aged out of the foster care...
Fostering Hope RVA hosts donation drive for aging foster children