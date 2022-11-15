18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing new charges in connection to a crash that killed a bicyclist in Henrico over the summer.

Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane.

According to police, two bicyclists were riding alongside a Ford Explorer traveling south on Osborne near the entrance to the Village at Osborne Landing.

Carla Holland, 49, of Richmond was taken to the hospital where she later died. The second bicyclist, Natalie Rainer was taken to the hospital and is now at home recovering from her injuries.

Both were wearing protective cycling equipment at the time of the crash.

Jeffery Brooks of Richmond was originally charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI. After a thorough investigation, Brooks was indicted on Nov. 14, on the following charges:

Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter

DUI Maiming

DUI 1st Offense

Causing Serious Injury/Death to a Vulnerable Road User (x2)

