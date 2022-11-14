Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night.
This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022
Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation. Please follow the directions of law enforcement at @UVApolice.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 14, 2022
We must take further action to make our communities safer.
Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 14, 2022
Prayers for our UVA Family and community this morning. The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case. We will provide more information at the appropriate time.— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 14, 2022
Waking up to the tragedy at @UVA. #Hokies are here for you, #Hoos, this morning and forever.— Timothy D Sands (@VTSandsman) November 14, 2022
Praying for everyone in Charlottesville — a beautiful city with a special place in my heart. If you are in Charlottesville, please continue to shelter in place and follow guidance from law enforcement.— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 14, 2022
Please join me in prayer for the victims of this horrific tragedy, their families, and the entire University of Virginia community.— Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) November 14, 2022
I’m heartbroken for the @UVA community over the shooting on Grounds. The shooter remains at large, so please stay vigilant as we await more information. https://t.co/pV7vZziw8L— Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) November 14, 2022
The violent events that took place at UVA are a tragedy for our Commonwealth. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.— Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) November 14, 2022
Feeling for the lives lost in the UVA shooting last night. Please continue to stay safe as the suspect is located.— Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) November 14, 2022
On behalf of our entire Virginia Tech football family…we are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach Elliott, his staff, his team, their families, and the entire @UVA community.— Brent Pry (@CoachPryVT) November 14, 2022
You have our love and support. We are with you. #HokiesForHoos
