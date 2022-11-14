Angel Tree
TSA stops passenger attempting to take loaded gun onto Richmond flight

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.(Transportation Security Administration)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - TSA officers at Richmond International Airport were able to stop a passenger from taking a loaded gun onto a flight on Sunday.

A North Carolina woman was caught with a handgun loaded with eight bullets when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

TSA officials were able to alert airport police, who confiscated the handgun and cited the woman on weapons violations.

“Our officers perform an excellent job of keeping the traveling public safe. It is important for gun owners to recognize that they are forbidden from carrying their firearm onto a flight,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “The prohibition exists to maintain the safety of passengers during a flight. Hopefully, Sunday’s incident will serve as a reminder to other gun owners not to place a firearm in their carry-on bag prior to heading to the airport.”

In 2021, TSA officers were able to detect 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints and 86% of those guns were loaded.

Passengers can travel with firearms but they must be in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. The firearm must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and stored separately from ammunition.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers with guns at a checkpoint regardless of a concealed gun carry permit.

Click here for more information about how to safely and securely travel with a firearm.

