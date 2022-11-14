Angel Tree
Thousands of runners join in a successful Richmond Marathon, 8k, half marathon

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 45th annual Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon weekend was a huge success, bringing over 16,000 runners out to take part in three different races.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 runners from all over filled the streets, and tens of thousands of spectators lined up to cheer on runners as they made their way to the riverfront finish line.

The 2022 event included three races, Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and VCU Health Richmond 8k.

In the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, Samuel Doud of Washington, D.C., was able to take first place for men finishing the race with a time of 2:24:27 and as for women, Sarahbeth Chargois of Richmond, Va., was first crossing the finish line with a time of 2:51:02.

In the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, Pol Domenech, of Wingate, N.C., took the men’s title in a time of 1:07:50 and Mindy Mammen of Woodbridge, Va., took the women’s title with a time of 1:18:48.

In the VCU Health Richmond 8k, Peter Lomong of Fork Union, Va was the first man to cross the finish line with a time of 23:19 and Sylvia Russell of Morgantown, West Va. was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 28:40.

The event also included the third edition of the Richmond Challenge, where nearly 100 runners registered to take part in one race distance in person and two distances virtually by the end of November.

Next year’s event is already in motion, to sign up or to view more of this year’s results click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

