Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.(Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000.

It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.

The Birkenstocks were a wardrobe staple for Jobs in the ‘70s and ‘80s and were saved from the trash by a former house manager to Jobs.

Prior to the sale, the auction house described the shoes as “well-used” but still “intact” with the imprint of Jobs’ feet.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Joplin Avenue.
Richmond Police investigating after man found dead
crime scene
Police are investigating after human remains were found in a shallow grave

Latest News

Based on the FBI’s investigation, those threats do not appear to be racially motivated, the...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
Jose D. Hernandez is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond
Cook Out restaurant shooting suspect arrested
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an...
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million