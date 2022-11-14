Shooting reported at UVA, students urged to shelter in place
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - UVA police urged students and staff to shelter in place late Sunday night after a reported shooting on campus.
UVA Police say the shooting happened on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building.
Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in the shooting, but they are actively looking for the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones.
Police believe he is armed and dangerous.
A hotline has been established for family and friends regarding the shooting at 877-685-4836.
This is a developing story.
