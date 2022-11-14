Shooting reported at UVA, students urged to shelter in place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - UVA police urged students and staff to shelter in place late Sunday night after a reported shooting on campus.

UVA Police say the shooting happened on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building.

UVA Alert: Shots fired reported at Culbreth Garage. Follow fire/police direction. If possible, avoid the area. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in the shooting, but they are actively looking for the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

A hotline has been established for family and friends regarding the shooting at 877-685-4836.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.