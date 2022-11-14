Angel Tree
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo's body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.(Source: Castillo Family via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Police in California say they’ve recovered the remains of a single mother of two who was reported missing last week.

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.

Police say they’ve arrested Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, in connection to her death. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Castillo’s sister reported her missing Thursday after finding signs of a struggle, including a significant amount of blood, at the mother’s home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

