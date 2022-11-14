Angel Tree
Police: 3 football players killed in UVA shooting

(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia is in mourning after a shooting on the grounds left 3 people dead and two others hurt Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building.

UVA has confirmed the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is a student at the university.

Jones was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018. Before attending UVA, Jones graduated from Petersburg High School, and previously attended Varina High School.

During a press conference on Monday, UVA’s president James Ryan confirmed the victims of the shooting were members of the football team.

  • D’Sean Perry, Junior, Linebacker, Miami, Florida
  • Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr., Junior, Wide Receiver, Dorchester, S.C.
  • Devin Chandler, Junior, Wide Reciever, Huntersville, N.C.

“This is a sad, shocking, and tragic day for our UVA community,” Ryan said.

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

WAFB reports that one of the two injured football players is Mike Hollins from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is a wide receiver for the football team.

According to Hollins’ former coach, Hollins underwent surgery and is now recovering.

During the press conference, UVA police announced Jones was taken into custody.

