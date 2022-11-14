Police: 2 juveniles injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Two juveniles in Petersburg were injured in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

On Nov. 14, around 3:15 p.m., police were called to the Lincoln Street and Grant Avenue area on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person shot in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue. The second victim was found near Lincoln and Augusta Avenue.

Police say both victims are juveniles and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

