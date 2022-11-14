Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police: 2 juveniles injured in Petersburg shooting

Police say both victims are juveniles and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Police say both victims are juveniles and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Two juveniles in Petersburg were injured in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

On Nov. 14, around 3:15 p.m., police were called to the Lincoln Street and Grant Avenue area on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person shot in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue. The second victim was found near Lincoln and Augusta Avenue.

Police say both victims are juveniles and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Joplin Avenue.
Richmond Police investigating after man found dead

Latest News

Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
Jose D. Hernandez is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond
Cook Out restaurant shooting suspect arrested
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should contact their airline as...
TSA stops passenger attempting to take loaded gun onto Richmond flight