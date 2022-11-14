Officials discuss next steps for bond referendums passed in Henrico, Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - During last week’s election, a majority of voters in Chesterfield and Henrico approved bond referendums, which would allow county leaders to borrow millions in bonds to help fund capital improvement projects focused on schools and public safety.

In Chesterfield, voters approved the measure by a wide margin, which will help them issue General Obligation bonds worth $540 million to help fund projects for schools, public safety, libraries, and parks between the next eight to ten years.

“We’ve been out talking to community groups and citizens and public hearings and town halls and you name it,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration in Chesterfield. “This is a very important moment for us.”

Harris said officials are starting their annual capital planning process.

“You’ll see from a collective effort, county and schools, December and January really laying out that vision in terms of the timeline which projects come when. The board will vote on that in April,” Harris said.

In a press release sent by Chesterfield County, officials said some of the first projects to be slated for construction will include the Stonebridge Police Station, the Chester Fire/EMS Station replacement, and the A.M. Davis Elementary School replacement.

However, Harris also adds there will be community conversations so people can weigh in on the selection process as well.

“We got a process and another round of community meetings and public hearings and all those things to make sure that not only do we know the projects, but we know them in the right order,” he said.

In Henrico, voters also approved the county’s $511 million bond referendum on the ballot.

“Folks trust that when we ask for something like this, we’re going to follow through,” said Brandon Hinton, deputy county administrator for Henrico.

Hinton said three of the first five projects the county will likely focus on includes the rebuild of Longan Elementary School and Davis Elementary School.

Hinton also adds the county will also focus on rebuilding Firehouse 6.

“We actually have purchased land already, so we’ll get started with the planning for that facility as well and then the last one is we’re doing some road improvements to help support a new athletic facility and an animal shelter in the Three Chopt area,” said Hinton.

Henrico is also wrapping up construction of projects funded through the 2016 bond referendum, which provided $419.8 million for schools; fire stations and public safety facilities; parks; libraries; and roads.

