Nine Mile Road reopens after crash sends 3 people to the hospital

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Henrico’s east end Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Nine Mile Road at Dabbs House Road just before 8 a.m.

According to police, those injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Nine Mile Road reopened after the crash shut down traffic in both directions.

