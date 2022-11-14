Nine Mile Road closed after crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Henrico’s east end Monday morning.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Nine Mile Road at Dabbs House Road just before 8 a.m.
According to police, those injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Nine Mile Road has been closed in both directions, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.