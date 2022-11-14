News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Monday:

3 Dead, 2 Hurt in Shooting at UVA

3 people are now confirmed dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at UVA.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building.

UVA has confirmed the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is a student at the university.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Jones was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018.

Police say he is armed and dangerous, and multiple law enforcement agencies are working to find him.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and he may be driving a black SUV with VA license plate number TWX3580.

Classes for Monday have been canceled, and the university is urging everyone to shelter in place.

A hotline has been established for family and friends regarding the shooting at 877-685-4836.

Investigation Underway Over Midair Crash

The NTSB gives a media update on the investigation into a mid - air crash that happened over an air show in Dallas. (WFAA)

Six people died when two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground at the “Wings Over Dallas” Air Show Saturday.

National Transportation safety officials are gathering evidence and preparing to move the wreckage to a secure location to determine how this tragedy occurred.

National Transportation officials say a preliminary report is expected within four to six weeks, but the full investigation could take up to 18 months to complete.

Former Henrico Volunteer Lacrosse Coach to Appear in Court

Nathan Poe (Henrico Sheriff’s Office)

A former Henrico volunteer lacrosse coach is set to appear before a grand jury on Monday.

44-year-old Nathan Poe is charged with a sexual offense involving a minor by computer.

Henrico Police and Vice detectives say Poe was identified during an undercover operation targeting people looking for minors online.

James River Reaches Minor Flood Levels

One of the city’s biggest issue is its combined sewer system, which is a $1.3 billion project due by 2035 to keep raw sewage and debris out of the James River. (WWBT)

The James River is expected to reach minor flood levels from Nov. 13 into Nov. 14.

City leaders are asking residents to take caution near the river as it is expected to reach 9 feet.

The river is expected to be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler and all river users are urged to wear or carry a personal flotation device on their watercraft.

Only expert paddlers should use the river recreationally when water levels are at 9 feet or above.

New Tool Created to Help Prevent Evictions in Virginia

The Uva Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog.

According to the RVA Eviction Lab, Richmond has the second-highest eviction rate in the country.

The evictors’ catalog tracks evictions that have been filed.

This way, officials can intervene in places that are seeing a lot of evictions, and offer resources to tenants who may need help.

It can also be used to see which landlords have high eviction rates... which may help people decide where they want to live.

Chilly Start to the Workweek

A Winter pattern locks in for the next week-plus with a cold rain moving in tomorrow.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s, lows in the low 30s.

