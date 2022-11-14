Angel Tree
Monday Forecast: Chilly and dry as a winter pattern locks in

Cold rain moves in tomorrow afternoon.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Winter pattern locks in for the next week-plus with a cold rain moving in tomorrow.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with rain in the afternoon through the overnight. Total rainfall 1/2 to 1 inch. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (PM Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Wednesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Pre-dawn light rain, then turning partly sunny by the afternoon. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A low chance a coastal storm could develop, bringing a cold rain. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

