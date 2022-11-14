Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say.

A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a victim in that shooting.

RELATED: 3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team

He said Hollins was injured and had gone through surgery, which went well.

Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins(University of Virginia)

Officials report a total of three people were killed and two people injured in the shooting. Authorities have taken into custody the alleged shooter, UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., according to officials.

All five victims of the shooting are members of the the UVA football team, confirmed the university’s president.

RELATED: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured

According to the university, Hollins is a wide receiver. In high school, he played running back and linebacker under University Lab High School head coach Chad Mahaffey.

CLICK HERE for more on Hollins.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Joplin Avenue.
Richmond Police investigating after man found dead
crime scene
Police are investigating after human remains were found in a shallow grave

Latest News

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Investing for beginners
Financial advisor offers savings strategies to first-time investors
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
Police: 3 football players killed in UVA shooting
The moment the UVA shooting suspect was captured
The moment police learn the UVA suspect is in custody