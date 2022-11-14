Angel Tree
Cook Out restaurant shooting suspect arrested

Jose D. Hernandez is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond
Jose D. Hernandez is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have arrested the man suspected of a shooting that occurred at a Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike.

On Sunday, July 31 police were called to the Cook Out restaurant at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike due to reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries

On Thursday, Oct. 13 officers were able to release a video showing a driver shooting a gun through the car door which struck a female victim who was working at the restaurant.

Video from Chesterfield County police shows a shooting that took place at Cook Out on July 31, 2022.

After further investigation officers were able to issue warrants for the arrest of 23-year-old Jose D. Hernandez.

Hernandez is charged with:

  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Unlawful shooting of another
  • Unlawfully shooting at an occupied motor vehicle
  • Unlawfully discharging a firearm at a building.

Police were able to locate and arrest Hernandez who is currently being held with bout bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

