City of Richmond opens two temporary cold weather shelters

By Emily Yinger
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures start to drop, the City of Richmond has now opened two temporary cold weather shelters.

The first one for men only will be at United Nations Church behind the church on Wall Street. The second is for women and children located at RVA Sister’s Keeper on Hull Street.

Those locations are supposed to have up to 90 beds.

“It’s not the traditional model that we’ve run before but what we’re hoping is to increase the number of shelter beds,” said Richmond City Councilor Stephanie Lynch.

The city typically opens one main cold weather shelter which is operated under Commonwealth Catholic Charities. This year, they’re trying out a new approach using a scattered model where they will open four different cold weather shelters across the city.

The city just passed an ordinance that will allow them to open a 60-bed cold weather shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway. However, a date hasn’t been set on when that will open yet.

A third shelter is supposed to open at Fifth Street Baptist Church, but a date has not been set for that shelter to open yet either.

“I think had folks been able to wind back the clock and undo some of the challenges that we’re faced with this year we certainly I think would have a more robust model and one that looks a little bit more permanent and formalized going forward for the future but you know we have sites and that’s the important thing,” Lynch stated.

This comes as the homeless rate in Richmond is on the rise. Lynch said that eviction rates are up and more people are out on the street which is part of what’s causing the need for more shelter space.

“Unfortunately as folks get evicted from their homes they’re left to either stay with friends, family, next of kin, or in their cars or on the street and that’s certainly not where we want our individuals to be,” Lynch explained.

The city tried to open a permanent cold weather shelter location on Oliver Hill Way.

Commonwealth Catholic Charities got $1.8 million from the city to renovate a building to make that happen, but the plan fell through earlier this year because they couldn’t get any bids from developers.

