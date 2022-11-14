Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
UVA remembers 3 football players killed shooting
A manhunt is underway after three people were killed, and two others injured after a shooting...
News to Know for Nov. 14: Deadly shooting at UVA; James River experiences minor flooding; New tool to help prevent evictions
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Joplin Avenue.
Richmond Police investigating after man found dead

Latest News

A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
A hotel that once hosted President John F. Kennedy and The Beatles has been demolished.
Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished
A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.
Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished